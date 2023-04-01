Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

