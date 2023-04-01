Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,559 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,306 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cryoport worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $45.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

