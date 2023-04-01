Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 25,324 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

RF opened at $18.56 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

