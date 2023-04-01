Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

