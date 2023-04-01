Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

