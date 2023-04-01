Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 54,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 277,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

MLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 over the last three months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

