Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.