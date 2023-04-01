Michael Infante Buys 83,514 Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) insider Michael Infante acquired 83,514 shares of One Media iP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,010.84 ($6,156.58).

One Media iP Group Stock Up 7.0 %

OMIP stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.41. One Media iP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.