MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,722. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

