Metropolitan Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,585 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 622% compared to the average volume of 358 put options.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 33.6 %
MCB stock traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank
Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
