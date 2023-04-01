Metropolitan Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,585 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 622% compared to the average volume of 358 put options.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 33.6 %

MCB stock traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

