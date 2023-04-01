MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 124,439 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CWM LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

