MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 756,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

