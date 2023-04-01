MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

