Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Up 15.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 3,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
