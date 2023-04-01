Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.