Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

