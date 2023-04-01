Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 20,730 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

