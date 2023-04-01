Maxim Group Trims urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Target Price to $7.00

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

urban-gro Price Performance

urban-gro stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.49. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.