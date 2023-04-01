Matrix Trust Co Purchases 675 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.72. 640,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,866. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

