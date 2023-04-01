Matrix Trust Co Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BlackRock by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,871. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

