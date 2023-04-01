Matrix Trust Co Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,982,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.61. 2,760,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,547. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

