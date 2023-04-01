Matrix Trust Co Buys 1,800 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 1,487,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

