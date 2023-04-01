Matisse Capital Sells 2,976 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital trimmed its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.19% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

TYG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,096. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

