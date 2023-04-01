Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 2,900 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.