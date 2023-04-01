Matisse Capital Purchases New Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 387,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,347. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.80.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

