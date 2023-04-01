Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

