Matisse Capital Invests $85,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

