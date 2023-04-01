Matisse Capital Invests $557,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
