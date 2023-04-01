Matisse Capital Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 286,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.