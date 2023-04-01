Match Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 9,525 put options.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Match Group has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

