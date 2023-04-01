Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Motco boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,021. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.