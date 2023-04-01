Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,298. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

