Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,140 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 6,848,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.