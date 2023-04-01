Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 2,600,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

