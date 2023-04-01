Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

