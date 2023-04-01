Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. 55,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

