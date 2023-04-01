Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $77.99. 280,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,530. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $88.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

