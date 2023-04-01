Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.