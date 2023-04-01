Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNRG stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 31,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.