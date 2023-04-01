Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 620,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

