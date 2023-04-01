Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.53. 1,876,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average is $302.57. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

