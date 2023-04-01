Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,780 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,165,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 100,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,508. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.