Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,112. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

