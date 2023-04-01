Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Marten Transport Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 342,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

