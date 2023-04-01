Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,786 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Markforged worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Markforged by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Markforged by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

MKFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,714. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

