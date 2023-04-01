Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

