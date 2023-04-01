Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 457.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.61% of Manulife Financial worth $534,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

