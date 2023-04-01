Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.53 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and $626,909.63 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

