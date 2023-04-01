MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$25.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.58.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.73. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

