MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

